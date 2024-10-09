Ankr Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $257.48 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0265228 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,172,808.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

