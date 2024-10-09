Hxro (HXRO) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $1,578.43 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00254948 BTC.
Hxro Token Profile
Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com.
Buying and Selling Hxro
