Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $400.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $402.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,889.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,197 shares of company stock worth $13,433,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

