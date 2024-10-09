Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Crown Castle by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.