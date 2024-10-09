Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 506,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 446,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

