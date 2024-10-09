Callan Family Office LLC Takes $236,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

