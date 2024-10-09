Callan Family Office LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

