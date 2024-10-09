iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $81.95. 1,005,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,129,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

