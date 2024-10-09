iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 339,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 2,067,830 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.