iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 364,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 522,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.32. The company had a trading volume of 321,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,050. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.