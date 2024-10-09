Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 918 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 50,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.82. 914,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $118.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

