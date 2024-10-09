Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,129,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

