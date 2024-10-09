Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

