Bangor Savings Bank Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 62,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 21.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

