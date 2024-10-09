Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

