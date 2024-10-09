Bangor Savings Bank Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

