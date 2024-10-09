Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 641,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 4.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $517.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.