Mather Group LLC. Acquires 845 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

