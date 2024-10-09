Mather Group LLC. Sells 425 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $721.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

