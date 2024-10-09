Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Amit Kumar Sells 175,000 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$62,125.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,771. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.