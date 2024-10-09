Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

