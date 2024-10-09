iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after buying an additional 451,382 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

