GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 106 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $799.71 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.41 and its 200-day moving average is $697.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.46.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

