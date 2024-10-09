AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 3,042,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,964,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

