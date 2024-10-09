NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.06. 29,727,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,493,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.