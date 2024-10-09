NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.06. 29,727,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,493,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
