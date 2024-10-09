Maiar DEX Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $306,428.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.15 or 1.00034392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000305 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $268,384.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.