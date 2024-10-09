Acala Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.85 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $61.65 million and $3.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.15 or 1.00034392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05838568 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,118,291.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

