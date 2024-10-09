Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,429.35 or 0.03934814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $23.64 billion and $38.02 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,729,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,736,346.84532131. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,441.26178839 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $66,219,911.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

