Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.40. 486,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,416. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.78. The company has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

