First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 692 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 297,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,589. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

