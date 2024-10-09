First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,559 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,813. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.