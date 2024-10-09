First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 106.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $240.96. 794,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,581. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $171.90 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

