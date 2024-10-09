First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.08.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

