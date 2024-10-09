First National Corp MA ADV Sells 6,177 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

