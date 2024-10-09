First National Corp MA ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,108,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 188,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,825. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

