First National Corp MA ADV Sells 978 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 59,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,335. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.