First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,591 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 725,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,228. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

