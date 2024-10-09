First National Corp MA ADV Sells 10,083 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.74. 124,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,113. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

