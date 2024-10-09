Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 300,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 723,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 522,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 363,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 250,414 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 351,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

