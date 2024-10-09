Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.64. 56,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

