Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.50. 307,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

