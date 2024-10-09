iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 370,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,994. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

