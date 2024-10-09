Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 367 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.42. 9,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average is $218.06.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

