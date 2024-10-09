Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 696,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,813. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

