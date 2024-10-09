Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.6% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.63. 193,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,755. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.