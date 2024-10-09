JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Holdings Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HELO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 15,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,052. The company has a market cap of $662.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.