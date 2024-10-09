Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. 55,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,727. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.