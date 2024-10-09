Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

