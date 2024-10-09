Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

QQQE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

