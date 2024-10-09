Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NOC stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.01. 49,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

